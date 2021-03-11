NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.475 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NREF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 18.75% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NREF was $18.75, representing a -8.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.47 and a 195.74% increase over the 52 week low of $6.34.

NREF is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). NREF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.62. Zacks Investment Research reports NREF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.18%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NREF Dividend History page.

