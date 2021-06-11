NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.475 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NREF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 18.75% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.51, the dividend yield is 8.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NREF was $21.51, representing a -0.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.72 and a 63.82% increase over the 52 week low of $13.13.

NREF is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). NREF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.1. Zacks Investment Research reports NREF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 34.42%, compared to an industry average of -1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NREF Dividend History page.

