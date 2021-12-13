NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.475 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NREF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NREF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.38, the dividend yield is 8.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NREF was $22.38, representing a -6.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.97 and a 43.37% increase over the 52 week low of $15.61.

NREF is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). NREF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.33. Zacks Investment Research reports NREF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 32.47%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nref Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.