NexPoint Posts Q2 EPS Beat Dividend Up

Key Points - GAAP EPS of ($0.28) beat expectations in Q2 2025, while GAAP revenue of $63.1 million narrowly missed analyst estimates in Q2 2025.

- Same-store average rent and occupancy both declined.

- Dividend was raised 10.3% to $0.51 per share in Q4 2024, with management maintaining the midpoints of Core FFO and NOI (non-GAAP) guidance for 2025.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT), a real estate investment trust focused on value-add multifamily properties in the Southeast and Southwest United States, released its second quarter earnings on July 29, 2025, for the period ended June 30, 2025. The headline numbers showed GAAP earnings per diluted share of ($0.28), beating consensus GAAP estimates by $0.06, while GAAP revenue came in at $63.1 million, narrowly missing the $63.19 million GAAP revenue forecast. The company’s quarter marked a modest improvement on profit compared to expectations but continued to highlight operational softness, especially in rents and occupancy. Overall, the quarter reflected dividend growth, but with persistent market headwinds evident in core property metrics.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP, diluted) ($0.28) ($0.34) $0.40 (170.0%) Revenue (GAAP) $63.1 million $63.19 million $64.2 million (1.7%) FFO per Share (diluted, Non-GAAP) $0.67 $0.62 8.1% Core FFO per Share (diluted, Non-GAAP) $0.71 $0.69 2.9% AFFO per Share (diluted, Non-GAAP) $0.80 $0.79 1.3%

Business Overview and Recent Focus

NexPoint Residential Trust operates as a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring and upgrading value-add Class B multifamily apartment communities. Its properties span major metropolitan areas in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States, with a particular focus on Sunbelt states like Texas, Florida, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and Tennessee. As of June 30, 2025, it managed a portfolio of 35 properties with 12,984 units.

The core strategy centers on value-add investments, where the company renovates apartment units to enhance property value, increase rental income, and attract tenants seeking higher-quality living at affordable prices. Recent years have seen a push to accelerate these renovations and streamline operations through a third-party management partnership. Success depends on achieving higher occupancy, sustaining rent growth from upgrades, and managing expenses amid variable economic conditions. The company is externally managed, with fees based on advisory agreements. Financing relies primarily on floating-rate debt, with a portion hedged through interest rate swaps, with the aim to manage risk and support ongoing capital improvements.

Operational and Financial Highlights: Q2 2025 Review

The quarter’s most notable activity centered on the company’s value-add renovation program. NexPoint delivered 555 unit upgrades during the quarter, dramatically up from 113 in the previous year’s quarter. Of these, 381 upgraded units were leased, yielding an average monthly rent premium of $73 and a 26.0% return on investment for those units, compared to a long-term program average of 20.8%. Since inception (as of Q2 2025), over 9,100 upgrades have been completed, with an average rent premium of $165 per upgraded unit.

Despite this increase in renovation and leasing efforts, key operational metrics declined. Same-store average effective rent fell 1.3% year over year to $1,500, and same-store occupancy dropped 80 basis points to 93.3%. Same-store net operating income (NOI, non-GAAP) decreased 1.1%, with same-store revenues down 0.2%. According to the company, markets such as Phoenix and Dallas showed the largest declines in rent and occupancy, while other markets like South Florida demonstrated modest growth. Costs, particularly for real estate taxes and repairs, continued to rise, with same-store operating expenses up 1.5%. Payroll was one area where expenses decreased, as the company continued to centralize maintenance and administrative functions.

Financially, NexPoint posted a GAAP net loss of $7.0 million, a swing from GAAP net income in Q2 2024 to a net loss—primarily due to a large drop in gains from property sales. Net operating income (non-GAAP) fell to $38.0 million, from $38.9 million last year. Funds from operations (FFO, non-GAAP), a key profit metric for real estate investment trusts that excludes certain non-cash expenses and one-time items, increased to $16.9 million ($0.67 per diluted share) from $16.3 million ($0.62 per share), showing some improvement. Core FFO, which excludes acquisition fees and other adjustments, was $18.0 million ($0.71 per diluted share). Adjusted FFO (AFFO), another measure of recurring cash flow, was $20.3 million ($0.80 per share), down from the previous year.

Leverage remained high, with the company holding $1.50 billion in outstanding debt and a net debt-to-enterprise value ratio of 64%. The company expanded its hedging, protecting 62% of its variable-rate debt via new interest swaps. A $100 million interest rate swap was executed, fixing rates through 2030, and a new $200 million revolving credit facility was secured. Interest expense (GAAP) increased 8.5% to $15.162 million compared to the prior year. Alongside ongoing investments in property upgrades and maintenance.

Capital allocation efforts during the quarter included repurchasing 223,109 shares at an average price of $34.29, amounting to a total outlay of $7.65 million and representing a significant discount to the reported net asset value per share (non-GAAP) of $50.31. No property acquisitions or dispositions were completed in the quarter, but management remains focused on accretive buybacks and may increase disposal activity if market prices become favorable. The value-add upgrade pipeline, especially in affordable Class B apartments, remains a central driver for potential future revenue growth.

The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share. Based on the most recent share price as of July 28, 2025, the dividend yield was 6.18%. Coverage ratios—measuring how much the dividend is supported by FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO—were as follows: AFFO coverage at 1.57 times the current payout, with AFFO coverage (non-GAAP) at 1.57 times the current payout.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Trends

For the remainder of fiscal 2025, management affirmed its mid-point guidance for core FFO per share at $2.75 and for same-store NOI growth (non-GAAP) at (1.5)% for the year, maintaining the same outlook it issued previously. The company provided a revised EPS (GAAP) midpoint guidance of ($1.31) for FY2025, down from ($1.22) earlier. Expected 2025 net operating income (non-GAAP) is forecast between $149.5 million and $154.1 million. Guidance for acquisitions and dispositions remained at $100 million to $200 million each for FY2025. Management indicated that continued share buybacks and capital recycling remain central strategies, especially while the stock is trading at a significant discount to reported net asset value per share (midpoint NAV per share: $50.31 vs. a share price of just above $33).

Investors should focus on several key items as the year continues. These include monitoring rent and occupancy trends for any sign of a turnaround, the pace and effectiveness of value-add renovations, and ongoing cost management efforts. The company noted that new supply in its core Sunbelt markets is projected to slow in 2026 and 2027, which could support future rent growth. Dividend stability and growth, as well as continued proactive management of interest rates and leverage, are also important factors for shareholders to track heading into the second half of the year.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

