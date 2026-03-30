Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust's Series A Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 10.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust's 5.50% Series A Preferred Shares (Symbol: NXDT.PRA) were yielding above the 10.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.375), with shares changing hands as low as $13.09 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.34% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, NXDT.PRA was trading at a 47.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.67% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NXDT.PRA shares, versus NXDT:

Below is a dividend history chart for NXDT.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust's 5.50% Series A Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust's 5.50% Series A Preferred Shares (Symbol: NXDT.PRA) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NXDT) are up about 6.2%.

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