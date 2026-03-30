Markets
NXDT.PRA

Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust's Series A Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 10.5%

March 30, 2026 — 03:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust's 5.50% Series A Preferred Shares (Symbol: NXDT.PRA) were yielding above the 10.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.375), with shares changing hands as low as $13.09 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.34% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NXDT.PRA was trading at a 47.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.67% in the "ETFs & CEFs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NXDT.PRA shares, versus NXDT:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for NXDT.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust's 5.50% Series A Preferred Shares:

NXDT.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Monday trading, Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust's 5.50% Series A Preferred Shares (Symbol: NXDT.PRA) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NXDT) are up about 6.2%.

Also see:
 DRIP Returns Calculator
 Institutional Holders of KG
 Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
DRIP Returns Calculator-> Institutional Holders of KG-> Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

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NXDT.PRA
NXDT

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