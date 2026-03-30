Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust's Series A Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 10.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of NXDT.PRA shares, versus NXDT:
Below is a dividend history chart for NXDT.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust's 5.50% Series A Preferred Shares:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Monday trading, Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust's 5.50% Series A Preferred Shares (Symbol: NXDT.PRA) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NXDT) are up about 6.2%.
Also see: DRIP Returns Calculator
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