NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) Declares $0.15 Dividend

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.75%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.47%, the lowest has been 3.48%, and the highest has been 9.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.98 (n=66).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.75%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 32.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXDT is 0.44%, a decrease of 34.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.50% to 19,064K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors holds 1,825K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,405K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company.

Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund holds 1,276K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157K shares, representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXDT by 2.03% over the last quarter.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors holds 1,212K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,540K shares, representing a decrease of 27.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXDT by 32.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,006K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end fund managed by NexPoint Advisors, L.P. that is in the process of converting to a diversified REIT. On August 28, 2020, shareholders approved the conversion proposal and amended the Company’s fundamental investment policies and restrictions to permit the Company to pursue its new business. The Company is realigning its portfolio so that it is no longer an "investment company" under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "1940 Act"). On March 31, 2021, the Company filed an application (the "Deregistration Application") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for an order under the 1940 Act declaring that the Company is no longer an investment company (the "Deregistration Order"). On September 13, 2021, the Company filed an amendment to the Deregistration Application, which provides additional information regarding the realignment of the Company’s portfolio. The Company will continue to be structured as a registered closed-end investment company until it receives the Deregistration Order; however, the Company has repositioned its portfolio sufficient to achieve REIT tax status and is operating during its 2021 taxable year so that it may qualify for taxation as a REIT. Effective November 8, 2021, NHF changed its name to NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NXDT.

