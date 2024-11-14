News & Insights

Stocks

NexPoint Announces Key Leadership Changes in Finance

November 14, 2024 — 04:55 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance ( (NREF) ) just unveiled an update.

Brian Mitts, CFO of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, is stepping down but will remain on the board, with a comprehensive separation agreement involving stock options and severance. His successor, Paul Richards, brings a wealth of experience from various roles within the company and its affiliates. Meanwhile, David Willmore is set to become the Chief Accounting Officer, offering over a decade of expertise in finance and accounting. These leadership changes mark significant shifts within NexPoint’s financial management structure.

Learn more about NREF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NREF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.