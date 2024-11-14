NexPoint Announces Key Leadership Changes in Finance

NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance ( (NREF) ) just unveiled an update.

Brian Mitts, CFO of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, is stepping down but will remain on the board, with a comprehensive separation agreement involving stock options and severance. His successor, Paul Richards, brings a wealth of experience from various roles within the company and its affiliates. Meanwhile, David Willmore is set to become the Chief Accounting Officer, offering over a decade of expertise in finance and accounting. These leadership changes mark significant shifts within NexPoint’s financial management structure.

