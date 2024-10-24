NexOptic Technology Set to Resume Trading

News & Insights

NexOptic Technology (TSE:NXO) has released an update.

NexOptic Technology is poised to resume trading after overcoming financial and managerial challenges, with a strategic focus on AI and medical imaging technologies. The company also plans a private placement offering to raise up to $1,000,000, aiming to expand its team and commercial agreements. NexOptic anticipates generating revenue in the medical imaging sector this quarter.

