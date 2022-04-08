Nexo Launches Digital Assets Brokerage for Large Investors

Globally regulated digital asset exchange Nexo has launched a new product to complement its existing retail platform. Dubbed Nexo Prime, this new proprietary prime brokerage platform targets institutional investors, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals.

The Nexo Prime platform is designed to serve as a unified platform that provides investors with access to all the advanced tools necessary for trading, borrowing, lending, and securely storing their digital assets.

Created for the market that never sleeps, Nexo Prime will offer round-the-clock service to all of its clients across the globe, including high-touch executions of spot and derivatives instruments.

According to Kalin Metodiev, CFA, Nexo Co-Founder and Managing Partner, “Institutional and corporate demand for digital assets has never been greater, and the market for prime services could be 10x over the next year. Clients entering the space demand a sophisticated, all-in-one, institutional-grade platform, and that’s exactly what we provide them with Nexo Prime.”

Providing Liquidity to Large Investors

Nexo Prime’s proprietary “Smart Routing System” is set to deliver cost-effective execution of large trades while balancing diversified liquidity aggregated from leading exchanges, liquidity providers, and select market makers.

Unlike Nexo’s core platform, which serves retail investors, Nexo Prime’s infrastructure aims to empower institutional investors to seamlessly and reliably execute large orders at competitive trading fees. The Nexo team has specified that Nexo Prime offers order book depth and deep liquidity aggregated from multiple sources for more than 300 pairs.

Besides providing institutional clients with access to liquidity on demand, Nexo Prime also doubles up as a crypto lending platform for margin trading or an OTC (over-the-counter) loan.

This complements the platform’s support for institutional financing options for various assets, including cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and fiat currencies. This institutional credit line offers flexible settlement options, zero interest rates, and no risk of liquidation.

In addition to the above, Nexo Prime will administer OTC services, including access to personalized services across Nexo’s OTC trading, borrowing, and lending desks. The platform also intends to offer up to 17% APY through its Earn Interest feature, helping investors passively grow portfolios.

Furthermore, Nexo Prime’s custody framework leverages solutions like BitGo, Fidelity Digital Assets, Ledger Vault, and Fireblocks to store all client assets in military-grade Class III vaults. This approach is paired with $375 million worth of custodial insurance from Lloyd’s of London and March & Arch.

Yasen Yankov, Nexo Prime’s Vice President of Development, stresses, “We’ve carefully built out and incubated Nexo Prime over the past 18 months with a core client group, and we’re excited to unveil the platform for the rest of the world to see.”

