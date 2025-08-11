NEXN Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Nexxen International Ltd. NEXN is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 13, before the bell.

The company has a decent history of earnings surprises. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed once, with an average surprise of 51%.

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

NEXN’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $93.1 million, implying a 5.1% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 19 cents per share, indicating more than 100% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

NEXN entered the second quarter with strong operational momentum, following record results in the first quarter, fueled by Connected TV growth and significant adjusted EBITDA expansion. This positive trajectory is likely to have carried over into the second quarter.

Years of investment in advanced technology, data capabilities and brand positioning have started to yield substantial returns. Industry partners are increasingly adopting Nexxen’s full stack of interconnected AI-powered data and technology solutions, driving deeper integration and higher spending.

Even amid uncertain market conditions, Nexxen’s solutions have been seeing growing industry embrace, which might have supported revenue growth and improved margins, reinforcing its leadership position in the digital advertising and CTV ecosystem.

What Our Model Says About NEXN

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NEXN this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

NEXN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Bitfarms BITF: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $81.7 million, indicating a 96.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus estimate for loss is pegged at a penny compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of seven cents per share. BITF’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 59.1%.

BITF currently has an Earnings ESP of +25.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2. It is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 12.

Stantec STN: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating growth of 8.4% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 98 cents per share, implying 19.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. STN’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 6%.

STN has an Earnings ESP of +0.82% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 13.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stantec Inc. (STN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NEXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.