NexLiving Communities Restructures Board and Leadership

NexLiving Communities Inc. has reorganized its board and committees, highlighting a commitment to strong governance as it embarks on a new growth phase. The company also announced the promotion of Ahmed Shethwala to Vice President, Finance, reflecting its focus on enhancing financial leadership. NexLiving continues to pursue acquisition strategies for residential properties across Canada.

