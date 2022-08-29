NexJ Systems To Be Bought By Constellation Software

(RTTNews) - NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ), a Canadian customer management solutions firm, said on Monday that it has inked a deal with N. Harris Computer Corporation, an arm of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU), to allow Harris to buy NexJ.

According to the deal, NexJ shareholders will receive cash of C$0.55 for each NexJ share held.

The sum represents around 45 percent premium to the closing price of the NexJ shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange on August 26, and an approximate 35 percent premium to the volume weighted average price of the NexJ shares over the last 20 trading days.

Scott Beattie, Chair of NexJ, said: "The acquisition by Harris will provide the financial strength and operational support required as NexJ continues its transition to a subscription-based license model and seeks to grow its global competitiveness and provides a secure future for our customers and employees."

