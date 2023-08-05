Nexity (EPA:NXI) Price Target Decreased by 18.00% to 23.85

The average one-year price target for Nexity (EPA:NXI) has been revised to 23.85 / share. This is an decrease of 18.00% from the prior estimate of 29.09 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 30.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.97% from the latest reported closing price of 13.95 / share.

Nexity Maintains 17.92% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 17.92%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.98. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nexity. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXI is 0.18%, a decrease of 18.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.67% to 169,804K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management US holds 7,361K shares representing 13.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,451K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXI by 20.10% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,729K shares representing 12.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,877K shares, representing a decrease of 17.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXI by 36.78% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,544K shares representing 11.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,641K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXI by 21.82% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,258K shares representing 11.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,539K shares, representing an increase of 27.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXI by 4.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,379K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,285K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXI by 24.42% over the last quarter.

