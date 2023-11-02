Nexity (EPA:NXI) Price Target Decreased by 12.47% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for Nexity (EPA:NXI) has been revised to 20.40 / share. This is an decrease of 12.47% from the prior estimate of 23.31 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 30.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.85% from the latest reported closing price of 13.26 / share.

Nexity Maintains 18.85% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 18.85%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.98. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nexity. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXI is 0.22%, an increase of 21.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.18% to 174,907K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,228K shares representing 14.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,729K shares, representing an increase of 18.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXI by 16.06% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 7,526K shares representing 13.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,361K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXI by 6.44% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,557K shares representing 11.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,258K shares, representing an increase of 4.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXI by 4.69% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,278K shares representing 11.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,544K shares, representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXI by 17.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,405K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,379K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXI by 1.23% over the last quarter.

