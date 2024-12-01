News & Insights

Stocks

Nexion Group’s Director Alters Securities Holdings

December 01, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nexion Group Ltd. (AU:NNG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Christopher Daly, a director at Nexion Group Ltd, has undergone a significant change in his securities holdings, with a lapse of various Zero Exercise Price Options (ZEPOs) due to unmet vesting conditions. Despite this reduction, Daly still holds 5,183,747 ordinary shares, 104,375 options, and 250,000 convertible notes valued at $0.10 each. Investors may find these changes noteworthy as they reflect shifts in the company’s stock options and director interests.

For further insights into AU:NNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.