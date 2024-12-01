Nexion Group’s Director Alters Securities Holdings

Nexion Group Ltd. (AU:NNG) has released an update.

Christopher Daly, a director at Nexion Group Ltd, has undergone a significant change in his securities holdings, with a lapse of various Zero Exercise Price Options (ZEPOs) due to unmet vesting conditions. Despite this reduction, Daly still holds 5,183,747 ordinary shares, 104,375 options, and 250,000 convertible notes valued at $0.10 each. Investors may find these changes noteworthy as they reflect shifts in the company’s stock options and director interests.

