Nexion Group Ltd. Issues New Convertible Notes

October 21, 2024 — 02:34 am EDT

Nexion Group Ltd. (AU:NNG) has released an update.

Nexion Group Ltd. has announced the issuance of 2,500,000 convertible notes as of October 21, 2024. This strategic move may intrigue investors looking for opportunities in unquoted equity securities. Stay tuned as these developments could impact the company’s financial dynamics and market strategies.

Tags

Stocks
