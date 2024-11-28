NEXION Group Gains Shareholder Support at AGM

Nexion Group Ltd. (AU:NNG) has released an update.

NEXION Group Ltd (ASX: NNG) successfully passed two key resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The meeting highlighted NEXION’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge AI, Machine Learning, and Digital Twin technologies in their enterprise solutions, underscoring their role in delivering robust hybrid-cloud systems.

