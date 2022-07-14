NexImmune's NEXI-003 Gets IND Clearance From FDA; Stock Jumps 25%

(RTTNews) - Shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NEXI) jumped over 25% in extended trading session on Thursday after the clinical-stage biotechnology company announced that it received IND clearance for its first cellular therapy product candidate addressing solid tumors

NEXI-003, an autologous antigen-specific T cell product (CD3+/CD4-), is being developed for patients with relapsed or refractory human papillomavirus (HPV)-related cancers.

The IND clearance enables commencement of a clinical trial to evaluate NEXI-003 in patients with relapsed or refractory human papillomavirus (HPV)-related cancers.

An Investigational New Drug Application (IND) is a request from a clinical study sponsor to obtain authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to administer an investigational drug or biological product to humans.

NEXI closed Thursday's trading at $1.47, down $0.11 or 6.96%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $0.37 or 25.17%, in the after-hours trading.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.