Nexi top investor says contacts on SIA tie-up remained preliminary

MILAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Mercury UK Holdco, the top investor in Italian payment technology group Nexi NEXII.MI said on Friday it had contacts with payment services group SIA over a possible tie-up but had not progressed beyond a very preliminary stage.

Italian daily Messaggero reported on Thursday that SIA's top investor, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) was in favour of a merger of Nexi and SIA and was getting ready to step up efforts in this direction.

"Mercury underlines that contacts that we had over time about a possible tie-up between Nexi and SIA remained at a very preliminary stage", the investment vehicle of Bain Capital, Advent International and Clessidra, which owns about 60% of Nexi, said in a statement.

It reiterated it had full confidence in Nexi's management.

