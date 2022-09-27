Nexi to generate 2.8 bln euros for M&A, buyback in 2023-25

Contributor
Gianluca Semeraro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

Nexi said on Tuesday it estimated an excess cash generation of around 2.8 billion euros ($2.70 billion) in 2023-2025 which can be used to pursue M&A opportunities or to return capital to shareholders via buyback and dividends.

MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Nexi NEXII.MI said on Tuesday it estimated an excess cash generation of around 2.8 billion euros ($2.70 billion) in 2023-2025 which can be used to pursue M&A opportunities or to return capital to shareholders via buyback and dividends.

Under a new strategic plan, the Italian payments group sees a compound average growth rate of around 20% in 2021-2025 for its normalized earnings per share (EPS), it said in a statement.

($1 = 1.0378 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Federico Maccioni)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More