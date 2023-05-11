Nexi sticks to 2023 guidance after profit meets forecasts

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Italian payments group Nexi NEXII.MI stuck to its guidance for the year after posting a 13.6% rise in first quarter core profit as the volume of transactions grew by double-digit percentages across all its markets, a trend that continued in April.

Revenues rose 9% from a year before in January-March to 741.7 million euros, above an analyst consensus gathered by the company.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at 335.7 million euros, in line with forecasts, with a 183 basis point growth in the core profit margin.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gavin Jones)

