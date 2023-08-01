Nexi sticks to 2023 guidance after 10% core profit growth

Adds details on shopkeepers' payments volumes in par. 4

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian payments group Nexi NEXII.MI on Tuesday confirmed its 2023 guidance after reporting a 10% core profit growth for the second quarter, with shopkeeper transactions' volumes rising across all of its markets.

Nexi said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 436 million euros in the three months through June, fractionally ahead of a 429 million euro company-provided average analyst consensus forecast.

Revenues totalled 835 million, up 7.3% from a year earlier and broadly matching expectations.

Nexi said volumes of merchants' payments were up in the second quarter despite a tough yearly comparison, given post-pandemic bounces in the second quarter of last year. Volumes reached a growth of more than 30% across all markets in June.

