Nexi S.p.A. (WBAG:NEXI) Price Target Decreased by 12.81% to 5.92

The average one-year price target for Nexi S.p.A. (WBAG:NEXI) has been revised to € 5,92 / share. This is a decrease of 12.81% from the prior estimate of € 6,79 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 3,52 to a high of € 8,37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.28% from the latest reported closing price of € 5,23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nexi S.p.A.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEXI is 0.16%, an increase of 9.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 74,406K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,152K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,129K shares , representing a decrease of 55.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEXI by 41.60% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 5,275K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,482K shares , representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEXI by 4.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,454K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,684K shares , representing a decrease of 50.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEXI by 34.12% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,853K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,977K shares , representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEXI by 10.18% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,297K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,259K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEXI by 6.54% over the last quarter.

