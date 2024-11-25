News & Insights

Nexi S.p.A. Unveils 2025 Financial Calendar and Strategy

November 25, 2024 — 01:51 pm EST

Nexi S.p.A. (IT:NEXI) has released an update.

Nexi S.p.A., the European PayTech company, has announced its financial calendar for 2025, highlighting key dates for financial statements, reports, and shareholder meetings. As a leader in the transition to a cashless Europe, Nexi continues to invest in technology and innovation, offering flexible digital payment solutions across multiple channels. Listed on Euronext Milan, Nexi aims to simplify payments, creating opportunities for businesses and enhancing customer relationships.

