Nexi in exclusive talks to buy BPER's retailers' payment arm-source

MILAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Italian payments group Nexi NEXII.MI is in exclusive talks to buy the retailers' payment business of BPER Banca EMII.MI, a person close to the matter said, confirming a report by Bloomberg News.

A deal could be worth around 350 million euros ($396.73 million), the person said.

In a conference call after the group's fourth-quarter results earlier this month, Nexi's Chief Executive Paolo Bertoluzzo said the group could consider new M&A opportunities, mainly in areas where it is already present.

In Italy, in the past few years, Nexi bought the retailers' payment businesses of Intesa Sanpaolo and UBI Banca ISP.MI, MPS BMPS.MI, Deutsche Bank and Carige CRGI.MI.

($1 = 0.8822 euros)

