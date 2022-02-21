NEXI in exclusive talks to buy BPER's retailers payment arm-source

MILAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Italian payments group NEXI NEXII.MI is in exclusive talks to buy the retailers' payment business of BPER Banca EMII.MI, a person close to the matter said, confirming a report by Bloomberg News.

The deal is worth around 350 million euros ($396.73 million), the person said.

($1 = 0.8822 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

