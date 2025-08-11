Nexi Group Reports Profit From Cont. Ops. In H1

(RTTNews) - Nexi Group reported first half profit from continuing operations of 89 million euros compared to a loss of 30 million euros, last year. Profit per share was 0.07 euros compared to a loss of 0.02 euros.

First half operating revenues increased to 2.97 billion euros from 2.92 billion euros. Net operating revenues were 1.74 billion euros compared to 1.72 billion euros.

The Group's gross financial debt as at 30 June 2025 was at 7.108 billion euros.

