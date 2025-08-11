Markets

Nexi Group Reports Profit From Cont. Ops. In H1

August 11, 2025 — 02:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nexi Group reported first half profit from continuing operations of 89 million euros compared to a loss of 30 million euros, last year. Profit per share was 0.07 euros compared to a loss of 0.02 euros.

First half operating revenues increased to 2.97 billion euros from 2.92 billion euros. Net operating revenues were 1.74 billion euros compared to 1.72 billion euros.

The Group's gross financial debt as at 30 June 2025 was at 7.108 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NEXPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.