NexGold’s Goliath Discovery Sparks Expansion Potential

October 28, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

Treasury Metals (TSE:NEXG) has released an update.

NexGold Mining Corp. has discovered visible gold in a recent drilling 70 meters below previous findings at the Goliath Gold Complex, suggesting significant potential for resource expansion. This discovery is part of a 25,000-meter drill program aiming to extend high-grade mineralization zones and enhance the future mining plan.

