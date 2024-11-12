NexGen Energy’s Successful 2024 Drilling Program

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) has released an update.

NexGen Energy has concluded its successful 2024 drilling program at Patterson Corridor East, revealing a significant new uranium discovery with an expanded mineralized zone. The standout drill hole, RK-24-222, showed impressive high-grade mineralization, enhancing the potential of NexGen’s portfolio in the Athabasca Basin.

