NexGen Energy (TSXV:NXE) Price Target Increased by 8.02% to 10.88

The average one-year price target for NexGen Energy (TSXV:NXE) has been revised to 10.88 / share. This is an increase of 8.02% from the prior estimate of 10.07 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.60 to a high of 12.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.93% from the latest reported closing price of 7.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in NexGen Energy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXE is 0.86%, an increase of 10.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.49% to 173,783K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 21,149K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,437K shares, representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXE by 30.27% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 20,323K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,227K shares, representing an increase of 10.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXE by 19.00% over the last quarter.

L1 Capital Pty holds 16,622K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,216K shares, representing an increase of 32.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXE by 54.23% over the last quarter.

Segra Capital Management holds 11,429K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,798K shares, representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXE by 7.12% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 11,151K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,795K shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXE by 25.91% over the last quarter.

