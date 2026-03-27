NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE) Price Target Increased by 12.39% to 20.35

The average one-year price target for NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE) has been revised to $20.35 / share. This is an increase of 12.39% from the prior estimate of $18.10 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.74% from the latest reported closing price of $15.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in NexGen Energy. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 12.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXE is 0.39%, an increase of 26.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.01% to 358,734K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 34,411K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,609K shares , representing an increase of 11.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXE by 8.15% over the last quarter.

L1 Capital Pty holds 33,643K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,839K shares , representing an increase of 8.33%.

Van Eck Associates holds 29,157K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,633K shares , representing an increase of 18.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXE by 12.82% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 28,566K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,922K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXE by 18.30% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 14,073K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,650K shares , representing a decrease of 11.20%.

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