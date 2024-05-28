NexGen Energy Secures Major Uranium Purchase

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) has released an update.

NexGen Energy Ltd. has successfully completed the acquisition of 2.7 million pounds of uranium concentrate for $250 million, financed through unsecured convertible debentures. CEO Leigh Curyer believes this strategic move will enhance ongoing offtake negotiations and add value in anticipation of production and sales, particularly in light of new US legislation banning Russian uranium imports. NexGen, known for its commitment to clean energy and its flagship Rook I Project, continues to push forward with its project financing and final approvals.

