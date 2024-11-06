NexGen Energy put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in NexGen Energy (NXE) with 25,489 puts trading, or 11x expected. Most active are Dec-24 8 puts and Nov-24 7 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 25,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 24.41, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day.
