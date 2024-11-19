NexGen Energy price target raised to C$12.75 from C$12 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on NexGen Energy (NXE) to C$12.75 from C$12 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on NXE:
- NexGen Energy Nears Final Approval for Rook I
- NexGen Energy achieves permitting milestone
- NexGen Energy Reports Financial Turnaround in Q3 2024
- NexGen Energy’s Successful 2024 Drilling Program
- NexGen Energy put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.