NexGen Energy (NXE) Price Target Increased by 8.15% to 8.99

The average one-year price target for NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) has been revised to 8.99 / share. This is an increase of 8.15% from the prior estimate of 8.31 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.87 to a high of 11.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.50% from the latest reported closing price of 6.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in NexGen Energy. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXE is 0.90%, a decrease of 2.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.70% to 245,518K shares. The put/call ratio of NXE is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 25,505K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,761K shares, representing an increase of 6.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXE by 52.71% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 23,471K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,323K shares, representing an increase of 13.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXE by 5.34% over the last quarter.

L1 Capital Pty holds 22,660K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,817K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXE by 28.94% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 14,854K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,320K shares, representing an increase of 17.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXE by 33.33% over the last quarter.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 11,225K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,579K shares, representing an increase of 14.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXE by 10.77% over the last quarter.

NexGen Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production. NexGen owns a portfolio of prospective uranium exploration assets in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada , including a 100% interest in Rook I, location of the Arrow Deposit discovered in February 2014 which is in development.

