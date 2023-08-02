NexGen Energy (NXE) Price Target Increased by 5.42% to 7.64

The average one-year price target for NexGen Energy (AMEX:NXE) has been revised to 7.64 / share. This is an increase of 5.42% from the prior estimate of 7.25 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.56 to a high of 9.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.68% from the latest reported closing price of 4.91 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in NexGen Energy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXE is 0.79%, an increase of 6.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.49% to 162,900K shares. The put/call ratio of NXE is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 19,437K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,263K shares, representing a decrease of 9.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXE by 69.62% over the last quarter.
URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 18,227K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,409K shares, representing a decrease of 17.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXE by 11.07% over the last quarter.
L1 Capital Pty holds 11,216K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,597K shares, representing an increase of 50.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXE by 56.73% over the last quarter.
Segra Capital Management holds 10,798K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,823K shares, representing an increase of 9.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXE by 8.26% over the last quarter.
Alps Advisors holds 10,795K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,522K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXE by 12.85% over the last quarter.
NexGen Energy Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production. NexGen owns a portfolio of prospective uranium exploration assets in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada , including a 100% interest in Rook I, location of the Arrow Deposit discovered in February 2014 which is in development.
