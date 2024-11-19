News & Insights

NexGen Energy Nears Final Approval for Rook I

November 19, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) has released an update.

NexGen Energy has achieved a major milestone with the completion of the Federal technical review for its Rook I Project, positioning the company for final federal approval. This development reinforces Canada’s leadership in global uranium supply, with NexGen set to become a key player in environmentally conscious mining.

