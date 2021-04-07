NexGen Energy Names Harpreet Dhaliwal CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE.TO, NXE) announced the appointment of Harpreet Dhaliwal as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Dhaliwal served as the Chief Financial Officer at Leagold Mining.

Dhaliwal started her career at Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP before transitioning to the resource sector working with Uranium One Inc., Endeavour Mining Corporation and Fiore Management & Advisory Group.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Harpreet's experience in the mining industry in the CFO role is well established and she joins NexGen at an exciting time in the company's stage of development."

