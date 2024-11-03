NexGen Energy Ltd. Increases CDIs Amid Market Changes

NexGen Energy Ltd. Shs Chess Depository Interests repr 1 shs (AU:NXG) has released an update.

NexGen Energy Ltd. has reported a significant increase in its Chess Depository Interests (CDIs) for October 2024, with a net addition of over 13.7 million CDIs compared to the previous month. This rise reflects the net transfers of securities between CDIs and common shares listed on major exchanges like the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange. The company’s active management of its securities portfolio indicates a dynamic approach to leveraging market opportunities.

