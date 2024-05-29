NexGen Energy Expands Drilling After New Find

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) has released an update.

NexGen Energy has revealed the discovery of additional mineralization at its Patterson Corridor East site, with significant assay results including high-grade uranium veins. The drilling results have extended the known strike length to 275 meters, likened to early discoveries at their Arrow project. Due to these promising findings, the company is ramping up its summer exploration program, increasing to four drill rigs for a total of 22,000 meters of targeted drilling.

