NexGen Energy Establishes C$250 Mln At-the-Market Equity Program

(RTTNews) - NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE, NXE.TO) announced that it has established an at-the-market equity program to offer and sell up to C$250 million of common shares from treasury.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the equity program, if any, to fund the continued development and further exploration of its mineral properties, and for general corporate purposes.

Listing of the Common Shares sold pursuant to the Program on the TSX and/or the NYSE will be subject to fulfilling all applicable listing requirements.

