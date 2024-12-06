NexGen Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in NexGen Energy (NXE) with 5,192 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 55.25%. Dec-24 10 calls and Jan-25 9 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.11.
