NexGen Energy awarded uranium sales deals with U.S. nuclear utility companies

December 04, 2024 — 06:46 am EST

NexGen Energy (NXE) announced it has been awarded the first uranium sales agreements with multiple U.S. nuclear utility companies. These inaugural awards all incorporate market-related pricing mechanisms at the time of delivery. They reflect NexGen’s long stated focus of maximizing leverage to future uranium prices and the Company’s positioning as a new reliable Western World source of nuclear fuel incorporating the highest standards of technical, environmental and social inclusion from the tier one jurisdiction of Saskatchewan Canada.

