NexGen Energy awarded uranium sales deals with U.S. nuclear utility companies

NexGen Energy (NXE) announced it has been awarded the first uranium sales agreements with multiple U.S. nuclear utility companies. These inaugural awards all incorporate market-related pricing mechanisms at the time of delivery. They reflect NexGen’s long stated focus of maximizing leverage to future uranium prices and the Company’s positioning as a new reliable Western World source of nuclear fuel incorporating the highest standards of technical, environmental and social inclusion from the tier one jurisdiction of Saskatchewan Canada.

