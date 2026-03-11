BioTech
CELU

NEXGEL Signs Agreement With Celularity To License And Acquire 6 Biomaterial Products; Stock Down

March 11, 2026 — 10:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - NEXGEL, Inc. (NXGL) on Wednesday announced the signing of a definitive agreement to license and acquire a portfolio of six commercial-stage regenerative biomaterial products from Celularity Inc (CELU).

Following the news, NXGL is plunging 10.16% to $0.85, and CELU is down 8.27% to $1.27.

NEXGEL is a beauty, healthcare, and over-the-counter product provider, and Celularity is a regenerative medicine and cellular therapy company.

The regenerative biomaterial portfolio to be acquired includes 6 commercial-stage products and technologies focused on tendon repair, skin grafts, and bone growth. The products have demonstrated clinical utility, established customer demand, and existing insurance reimbursement coverage, according to the firm.

In connection with the transaction and its previously announced approximate $1.8 million financing, the firm expects to close on approximately $14.9 million in additional financing during the first quarter of 2026 or early in the second quarter of 2026.

For NEXGEL, the transaction is expected to approximately triple its annual revenue to about $35 million, making the company immediately profitable upon deal closure.

In addition, the firm noted that three new 510(k) filings are planned, with one each in 2026, 2027, and 2028, providing a visible pathway for continued portfolio expansion.

Also the transaction is expected to bring an experienced commercial and scientific team to NEXGEL, meaningfully expanding the firm's capabilities and reach in the medical technology sector according to the firm .

As the products have been in clinical use for over a decade, the firm may also benefit from favourable reimbursement changes that take effect in 2026.

"With established products, strong reimbursement dynamics, a deep pipeline, and an experienced sales organization that greatly expands our reach, we believe this transaction positions NEXGEL to drive sustainable growth, margin expansion, and long-term shareholder value. These pieces fit together nicely." said Adam Levy, CEO of NEXGEL.

NXGL has traded between $0.70 and $3.25 in the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $0.95.

CELU has traded between $1.01 and $4.35 in the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $1.39.

