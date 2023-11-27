Nexgel (NXGL) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for Nexgel (NASDAQ:NXGL) has been revised to 6.12 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 5.10 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 238.12% from the latest reported closing price of 1.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nexgel. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXGL is 0.00%, an increase of 3.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.21% to 191K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Simon Quick Advisors holds 36K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 33K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXGL by 17,741.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 30K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 28.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXGL by 33.90% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 25K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXGL by 3.54% over the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 24K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 23.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXGL by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Nexgel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NEXGEL advanced hydrogel solutions is your skin friendly patch company! Its ultra-gentle, high-water content hydrogels are an excellent transdermal drug delivery system for a broad range of OTC and Cosmetic ingredients. Its hydrogels are gentler than most because NEXGEL doesn’t use chemical cross-linking agents or chemical adhesives to deliver its ingredients. Instead, NEXGEL uses a unique electron-beam cross linking process to create the bond. By using NEXGEL you can rest assured that you have one of the gentlest transdermal delivery systems on the market.

