NEXGEL, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 13, 2025

NEXGEL, Inc. will announce first quarter 2025 financial results on May 13, followed by a conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NXGL Insider Trading Activity

$NXGL insiders have traded $NXGL stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM R. LEVY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 3,636 shares for an estimated $9,999 and 4 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $55,062 .

and 4 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated . SCOTT ROBERT HENRY has made 1 purchase buying 1,818 shares for an estimated $4,999 and 5 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $50,275 .

and 5 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated . ADAM E III DRAPCZUK (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 17,500 shares for an estimated $48,125

STEVEN MARK GLASSMAN purchased 9,090 shares for an estimated $24,997

JOHN NACHUM STEIN purchased 3,636 shares for an estimated $9,999

JEROME B ZELDIS purchased 3,636 shares for an estimated $9,999

$NXGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $NXGL stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





Management will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on the same day







LANGHORNE, Pa., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter 2025, after the market close on May 13, 2025. Following the release of its financial results, the Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day.







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call









Date:



May 13, 2025







Time:



4:30 P.M. ET







Live Call:



1-800-343-4849 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-203-518-9848 (International)







Webcast:





Events and Presentations







For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through May 27, 2025, by dialing + 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 11159118. An archived version of the webcast will also be available for 90 days.







About NEXGEL, INC.







NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include Silverseal



®



, Hexagels



®



, Turfguard



®



, Kenkoderm



®



and Silly George



®



. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.







Investor Contacts:







Valter Pinto, Managing Director





KCSA Strategic Communications





212.896.1254







Nexgel@KCSA.com





