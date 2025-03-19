NEXGEL, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call Details

NEXGEL plans to announce Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results on March 24, 2025, with a conference call following.

NEXGEL, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, after market close on March 24, 2025. Following the announcement, the company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET, accessible via phone or webcast. For those unable to attend, a replay will be available until April 3, 2025, using a specific access code. NEXGEL, headquartered in Langhorne, PA, specializes in ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer markets, featuring brands such as Silverseal® and Hexagels®. The company has over 20 years of experience in developing electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels and maintains partnerships with prominent consumer healthcare companies.

Potential Positives

NEXGEL will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The scheduled conference call allows for direct engagement with investors, which can enhance investor relations and trust.

The availability of a replay and webcast archive demonstrates the company's consideration for stakeholder accessibility and keeps investors informed.

Potential Negatives

The announcement does not provide specific financial performance metrics or expectations, which may create uncertainty for investors regarding the company's condition.



The necessity for a conference call implies that the financial results may not meet market expectations or could contain negative surprises, raising concerns among stakeholders.



The lack of information on future guidance after releasing the 2024 financial results may indicate potential challenges ahead for the company.

FAQ

When will NEXGEL announce its fourth quarter financial results?

NEXGEL will announce its fourth quarter financial results on March 24, 2025, after market close.

What time is the NEXGEL conference call?

The NEXGEL conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on March 24, 2025.

How can I join the NEXGEL conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing 1-800-245-3047 for U.S. callers or 1-203-518-9765 for international participants.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available until April 3, 2025.

What are NEXGEL's main product offerings?

NEXGEL specializes in ultra-gentle hydrogel products for healthcare, beauty, and OTC applications.

$NXGL Insider Trading Activity

$NXGL insiders have traded $NXGL stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM R. LEVY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 3,636 shares for an estimated $9,999 and 3 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $43,024 .

and 3 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated . ADAM E III DRAPCZUK (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 17,500 shares for an estimated $48,125

SCOTT ROBERT HENRY has made 1 purchase buying 1,818 shares for an estimated $4,999 and 4 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $42,450 .

and 4 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated . STEVEN MARK GLASSMAN purchased 9,090 shares for an estimated $24,997

JOHN NACHUM STEIN purchased 3,636 shares for an estimated $9,999

JEROME B ZELDIS purchased 3,636 shares for an estimated $9,999

$NXGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $NXGL stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day







