NexGel announces $2M registered direct offering

NEXGEL (NXGL) “announced it has entered into definitive agreements for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 727,272 of its shares of common stock and the issuance of warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 363,636 shares of common stock for a combined offering purchase price of $2.75 per share of common stock in a registered direct offering. The warrants will have an exercise price of $4.25 per share and be exercisable immediately upon issuance and have a term of five years from the date of issuance.”

