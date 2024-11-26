News & Insights

NEXE Innovations Teams Up with Bridgehead Coffee

November 26, 2024 — 08:49 am EST

NEXE Innovations (TSE:NEXE) has released an update.

NEXE Innovations has partnered with Bridgehead Coffee to supply BPI-certified compostable coffee pods, enhancing Bridgehead’s single-serve coffee market presence with a sustainable option. This collaboration allows NEXE to leverage Bridgehead’s established distribution channels, expanding its reach across North America.

