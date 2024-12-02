NEXE Innovations to Showcase at Investor Conference

NEXE Innovations (TSE:NEXE) has released an update.
NEXE Innovations is set to present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, showcasing its innovative compostable materials aimed at transforming the single-use plastics industry. The company highlights its strategic partnerships, vertically integrated manufacturing, and cost-competitive solutions to attract investors and analysts.
